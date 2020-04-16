K3 Cloud Services Achieves Secure Segmentation Across Network Environments with Hillstone CloudHive

by businesswireindia.com

Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions, provides virtual micro-segmentation technology to K3 Cloud Services to secure its cloud network and deliver secure services with Hillstone CloudHive.

K3 Cloud Services is a UK-based managed service provider (MSP) that offers first-class business technology solutions for domestic and international customers. The K3 Cloud offers both hosted and managed private cloud solutions, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS).

The shared nature of virtual private clouds presents many challenges. Each individual customer environment hosts its own sensitive data and applications, while the K3 Cloud hosts horizontal applications that are shared across multiple customers. In order to ensure the highest levels of security, customer environments and shared applications must be segmented and separate.

After extensive research for a solution, the K3 Cloud Services team ultimately chose Hillstone CloudHive, which secures and protects each virtual machine (VM) in a cloud environment. Hillstone CloudHive Micro-Segmentation solution provides granular visibility into east-west traffic to defend against lateral attacks, is easily scalable, and is transparent to users and network devices. CloudHive enforces Zero Trust across environments, allowing the K3 cloud team to safely segment vulnerable applications from other systems, and gain visibility and control in their cloud.

“We had a tremendous challenge that impacted us from multiple angles: compliance, security, customer service levels as well as our overall business. With CloudHive, we have adopted a modern, sophisticated approach to data center security and successfully segmented network traffic and protected customer data,” said Craig Bright, IT Infrastructure Manager for K3 Cloud Services. “With Hillstone CloudHive, we have achieved our goals.” Read the full case study here.

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks' Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions provide visibility, intelligence, and protection to ensure enterprises can comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against cyber-threats. Recognized by leading analysts and trusted by global enterprises, Hillstone's solutions cover the enterprise from edge to cloud while improving total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005181/en/

Source: Businesswire