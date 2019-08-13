Kajaria Celebrates India’s Glory This Independence Day

by businesswireindia.com

Agency: Crayons Advertising

Creative: Rondeep Gogoi

Director: Lloyd Baptista

Production House: Fullmoon

he new ad campaign symbolizes Kajaria’s commitment for the furtherance of India. The film shows various situations where the country is reaching newer heights. Whether a young boxer training to win a medal for India, or soldiers ready to defend their motherland, or Indian fashion making a statement in the global fashion arena, or just a common man feeling proud of how far the country has come, together they narrate how India and Kajaria is ready to win the hearts of the world.

After the path breaking success of the last two campaigns under the ‘Desh Ki Mitti Se Bani Tile Se, Desh Ko Banate Hain’ theme, Kajaria Ceramics has returned with another new brand campaign for 2019, with their brand ambassador Akshay Kumar –. Celebrating the success of an Indian home-grown brand, Kajaria plans to build a stronger image for the brand through this new campaign.Kajaria’s brand film for 2019 is based on a very stirring thought. Today, India is ranked as one of the fastest developing countries in the world. As we are achieving greater glories, other countries are closely following our success stories every day. Encouraged by the strong patriotic emotions of ‘Desh ki Mitti’ and the company’s belief of constantly staying rooted to Indian soil as its global manufacturing base, it showcases how the brand paces forward with India to conquer the hearts of the world with its enchanting range of tiles.The first brand film under the ‘Desh Ki Mitti Se Bani Tile Se, Desh Ko Banate Hain’ theme intrinsically captured the patriot in every individual, and the brand, whereas, the second film showcased a patriotic fervour running through the country and highlighted Kajaria’s presence and contribution across India.The new brand film extends the idea of Desh Ki Mitti Se Bani Tile Se, Desh Ko Banate Hain, and tells the story of how the brand is ready to win hearts across the country. TOn the new brand campaign launch,said: “It’s a great time for Indian brands. Our nation is growing at a steady pace and we are growing along with it. Today, India loves and trusts ‘Made In India’ brands like Kajaria, because we have the technology and expertise to churn out products that are at par with the best in the world. This is exactly what we have captured in our brand campaign for 2019. Going ahead, I’m positive we will win more hearts across the country with our amazing range of tiles.”Maintaining the intrinsic chords of patriotism, the new campaign will unfold with a power packed 360-degree outreach and engagement plan across media vehicles. The brand plans to have a significant presence across digital, retail, radio, print, cinema and TV.Since its establishment in mid-1988, Kajaria has been moving forward on many fronts by capitalizing on solid growth opportunities, improving its operating efficiency and by sharpening the focus on its business portfolio. Today, Kajaria Ceramics is India’s No. 1 Tile Company and the 9largest in the world.Source: Businesswire