Kalam Centre Launched Water Preservation Initiative

The Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Centre along with Kalam Technical University, fondly remembered Dr. Kalam on his third death anniversary by organizing 3rd Kalam Livable Planet Conclave (KLP)-2018 at New Delhi. Various social initiatives were undertaken at KLP-2018, benefitting the society.





Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog inaugrates Dr. Kalam Memorial InnoBlu Centre



As part of the commitment to the vision of the Missile Man, the organisation is conducting a 4-day event across different centers in India. It includes the launch of ‘Right to Water’ website and an initiative called the Dr. Kalam Memorial InnoBlu Centre to encourage startups in the water domain was also launched. Along with the ‘State of Water’ report, educational and infotainment material such as Water Warriors Games Kit and Comics were unveiled as a part of the Right to Water initiative.



Shri Srijan Pal Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Centre



“He was a man known for his simplicity and lived for others. He spent most of his life days in a room measuring up to 100 square feet, thinking development of the country. One of his visions was the right to clean water and we support it. Being responsible citizens we should learn lesson from Kalam’s life and follow in our life.” said Shri Srijan Pal Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Centre.



The “Right to Water initiative” was launched by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman, Dr. Rajiv Kumar. The Right to Water initiative has been undertaken by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Centre to translate Dr. Kalam’s vision for a globally competitive India into action. The project aims to create a water-secure and water-efficient India through quality research, education innovation, volunteer connections, better community participation and governance. The project’s three-pronged strategy of “Availability, Access, and Innovation” is targeted at ridding India of her ongoing water crisis and water poverty.



As a a part of the Right to Water Initiative, the Research and Publications team at the Kalam Centre aims to prepare “State of Water” reports, both at the national and state-wise, in order to understand and explore the risks and dynamics of water supply and quality as well as the status all major Indian rivers. Another aspect of the project is to generate awareness about Water as a vital cause for a globally competitive India through the “Water Aware” newsletter. To facilitate the public outreach and extension activities, Kalam Centre has begun developing content consumable in schools, including the Keto and Water Warriors comic book series, board games, and Water Facts cue-cards. The idea behind this initiative is to encourage mindfulness and willingness towards conserving water and creating a livable planet Earth. Additionally, the project intends to support innovations and startups in the domain of water. Volunteers, students and startups will be engaged and encouraged to engage to take up social challenges related to water in their locality and devise a frugal, scalable and innovative solution to solve the challenge.



Present at the occasion Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, who was the Chief Guest for the event, also spoke about the water, “We should focus on conserving the water as 83% of the water is used for agriculture in our country. As per the NITI Aayog report on Composite Water Management Index, 600 million people live in the water-stressed area and by 2030 the demand for water will be double. We need to take initiative for it. The beginning of it can be done by taking a pledge that we will not find the private solution to the public problems. We should actively participate in social solutions of social problems. In this way, we will find the solution to the water crisis in our country.”



Dr. Kalam Fellowship program is established with the belief that the nation needs to develop a cadre of young leaders exposed to the diverse set of complexities and challenges that it faces. ​The Fellowship began in 2009 with Dr. Kalam himself starting the program from his office. He used the royalties from his books to encourage the bright young minds of the nation to work towards the missions of India Vision 2020.



The Fellowship will be a 12-month program, including a 2-month Training and Orientation period. It is designed to provide the youth with the opportunity for personal transformation through self-discovery and thereby, contribute to the causes surrounding them. A monthly stipend of INR 20,000 for 10 months of the program will also be provided to the students.

