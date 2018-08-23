Kalpana Lajmi Pens a Memoir on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika the Bard of the Brahmaputra

Kalpana Lajmi, a distinguished filmmaker, is all set to release a memoir, "Bhupen Hazarika – As I knew him" on the 8th of September. The book contains at least 12 of his songs translated in English by Muni Kabir and painstakingly Illustrated by the well know artist Lalitha Lajmi. With this book, Kalpana aims to take his work of 75 years to a global platform, befitting the chair that already exists in his name at Harvard University. The book will be released on the occasion of Bhupen da's 91st Birthday.

Kalpana Lajmi

Kalpana Lajmi, who took one year to write the entire book, emphasises, "I want the world to know what a great man, artist he was. He was a painter, sculptor, poet all bundled in one. And I want the world to know the depth with which Bhupen Hazarika spread himself, that is why I wrote this book. The book wouldn't have been possible without Ranjit Barthakur, Balipara Foundation & IndusInd Bank. Also, I am grateful to Shyam Benegal, Prasoon Joshi, Mahesh Bhatt, Adil Hussain and Huma Qureshi, who have come forward to promote the book, they will be reading parts of the book at the launch."



Ranjit Borthakur Chairperson of the Balipara foundation says "We are extremely humbled to be associated with one of the worlds best poets and musicians, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. What is fascinating is that people like Kalpana Ji and Lalitha Ji have kept the fabric of folk and community alive through a book and interactions like this event. On a personal note, Bhupen da was our neighbour in Assam and we had a very close bonding with him and his music…His movement of unification of people with the song "We are on the same boat brother" is an anthemic expression of universal brotherhood!"



Romesh Sobti adds, "IndusInd Bank is proud to be associated with the launch of the book on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Bhupenda was not just an illustrious son of Assam but a national legend in his own right. Kalpana Lajmis book on his life and works will showcase his genius in music, verse & composition to a much larger audience and hopefully capture his life and times for posterity. We wish the very best to you on this special occasion."



The evening will also see an exposition of Dr. Hazarikas immortal songs by violinist Sunita Bhuyan, singer Pankhi Dutta, and a dance recital by Tagore School of Music.



The book is being published by Harper Collins and will be released on 8th of September.