Kanpur-based Unicorn Hygiene Products Announce a New Sanitary Napkin Brand Senitta

Hygiene matters and Unicorn Hygiene Products is ready to address the pain points in terms of female hygiene with their new product Senitta!

Dioxin-free sanitary napkins that can curb chances of cervical cancer

We all know that India has been witnessing a booming economy and it is already a hot investment destination for both local and global investors. According to estimates from market research, The Indian tissue paper and hygiene product market will continue to significantly grow until 2025. Well, that brings us to Senitta, a new brand of sanitary napkins by Unicorn Hygiene Products that will hit the markets soon. We spoke at lengths with the team behind Senitta to understand what makes it different from the other brands in the market, especially the big players like Whisper Ultra, StayFree and more.

Speaking about the announcement, Mr. Asfand Akhtar, Founder & Chairman, Unicorn Hygiene Products said, "The upper class of the economy is trying to find high quality products, however many people in rural areas have still haven’t started using sanitary napkins. We want to provide good quality sanitary napkins across the classes and masses to carve a niche for Senitta in the market." The team behind Senitta is leaving no stone unturned in order to place a proper brand voice and positioning for the product in the hygiene market. We were fortunate enough to have the first look at the packaging that is in the final stages. This beautifully packaged box in vibrant colours, has been sitting on our desk. Yet we have not felt the need to hide the package, as a majority of people would have done if it was a pack of regular brand of sanitary napkins out in the open.

Sanitary napkins and the talks around it are still done in hushed tones. The Unicorn Hygiene team wants to eradicate these hushed tones by placing their brand Senitta into the market. The brand positioning duties for the brand along with the digital activities are being handled by Mumbai-based consulting firm 3EA. "The penetration rate of sanitary products was only 24% by the end of 2018 and this figure is expected to grow to 52% by 2025, So we will be going to capture the maximum market share out of it," added Mr. Asfand Akhtar from Unicorn Hygiene Products. According to a report published in December 2017, only 58% of women in the country in the age group of 15 to 24 use a hygienic method of menstrual protection. The Indian sanitary napkin market reached $511.5 million in 2018, and is expected to grow to $992.8 million by 2024 at a CAGR of more than 12 percent during 2019-2024. Senitta wants to provide the women with a solution to cut down on the lower side of the menstrual protection number along with tapping the market potential with their introduction.

About Senitta

A brand by Unicorn Hygiene Products, Senitta aspires to fill the huge gap that exists in the menstrual hygiene segment in India. The sanitary pads are highly absorbent while being priced affordably in order to be a healthy and planet-friendly alternative to other products available in the market. Creating the product prototype required intensive testing to establish the right combination of hygiene implementation and quality that never compromises on safety and health.