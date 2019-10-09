Kantar and Frrole Announce the Launch of ‘TGI Social+’, a Comprehensive Offer That Provides a New, Deeper and Richer Insights to Engage With Consumers Online

by businesswireindia.com

Now easy for marketers to seamlessly understand the social speak and engage with their consumers in their own language

First-of-its-kind consumer segmentation and communication planning tool layered with actual online speak from social media mining

Marketers to seamlessly understand the social speak among various target groups (as defined by TGI)

Augmented dataset that can be used for deeper consumer understanding and targeting

Dataset by category users, durable ownership, and by media interest and intensity

Marketers can assess both the offline as well as the online personality, likes and interests of their target groups in real time

Kantar, the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company, has partnered with Frrole to roll outa comprehensive offer which will bring together rich consumer profiles from TGI embedded with social media analytics to provide a comprehensive understanding of online consumers.In today’s customer-centric marketing, brands need to decode their consumers from both an online and offline perspective to create relevant and meaningful messaging and conversations that effectively engage their consumers.enables marketers to get a holistic understanding of their online target group and connect with them in their own language when they are most engaged.offers:Commenting on the new offer, Hemant Mehta, Managing Director, Insights Division, Kantar said, “We know that consumers express themselves more openly and candidly when they are online. Social media analytics gives marketers a unique opportunity to comprehensively understand their consumers, gather their feedback, their likes and dislikes, their issues and interests effectively. This 360-degree understanding of their consumers can help them tailor their messages sharply and make them more relevant and reach the right audience.is our unique, first of its kind offer that helps brands to engage and talk to their consumers in their language using relevant themes, at relevant times and on relevant online channels.”Commenting on the partnership, Amarpreet Kalkat, CEO, Frrole said, “We are delighted to partner with a global leader like Kantar to bring together online and offline insights in one place, creating a first of its kind offering that has been missing from the arsenal of marketing teams. It allows both of our customers on the agency as well as brand side to develop a holistic picture of their consumer and the market. It also allows them to answer previously unanswered question during planning and measurement, without having to bother about the hitherto isolated nature of data sources. That will now be a thing of the past for those who use.”helps marketers to segment their consumers based on demographics, geography, category consumption behaviour, lifestyle and psychographic profilers and media touchpoints through TGI. While Frrole’s contribution brings to the fold, a thorough understanding of the online personality, behaviour, social activity time, interests and hobbies across the spectrum.The product leverages capabilities of both TGI and Frrole. Launched in 2001, TGI covers 3000 brands, 400 categories, 300 lifestyle statements and Traditional and Digital media habits. Frrole; on the other hand, brings consumer intelligence through Artificial Intelligence comprising social listening, audience intelligence and influencer intelligence.The first wave ofis now available and will be updated monthly.Source: Businesswire