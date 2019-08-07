Karbonn Mobiles Launches New ‘Made in India’ ‘Made for India’ Range of Feature-packed Phones to Celebrate the Independence Month

With a strong focus on promoting the country’s indigenous products, leading homegrown brand, ‘Karbonn Mobiles’ has launched a new series of feature-loaded phones to celebrate India’s Independence month. The ‘Make in India’ and ‘Made for India’ range of KX phones offer best-in-class features to consumers, at affordable prices. The four new models KX3, KX25, KX26 & KX27 are priced between INR 700 to INR 1000 and would be available in the Indian market from August 2019.

Speaking about the KX feature phone series, Mr. Pardeep Jain, MD Karbonn Mobiles said, “The KX series of feature rich phones is aligned with our brand’s commitment to offer innovative technologies at reasonable price points. We believe customer satisfaction is what matters at the end of the day. We have been serving India with the best of customized phones for the past 10 years and wish to keep the journey going. This new series complements our customer-centric strategy to offer utility services, without compromising on either style or affordability. In our country, a considerable part of the population still uses feature-phones and, therefore, it is important for us to carefully curate products that are in line with their aspirations."

“Independence Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate not just our culture but also the progress that we have made all through these years. The launch of Karbonn’s new series is our salute to the country’s growing manufacturing expertise that will help us achieve new milestones in the future,” he further added.

The KX27 comes with an in-built messaging feature called Ztalk that is the highlight of the phone. Especially curated for Indian audience, Ztalk provides a service similar to WhatsApp, in which you send text, voice messages, pictures, emoticons, business cards, etc. Using this app one can enjoy communicating with your loved ones in individual and group chat. KX27 users can communicate with Android and IOS users as well.

Combining functionality and incredible performance across various parameters, the new models are designed for ultimate performance and experience.

The KX3 model comes with 4.5 cm Bright Display, 800 mAh battery, Boom Box Speaker, Wireless FM Radio with Recorder, Power Saving Mode, Digit Read-out & Video-Music player. KX25 packs 1800 mAh Powerful battery, 6.1 cm Bright Display and features such as FM Radio with recording, Super Bright 4 LED Torch, Digital camera & dual SIM card slots. KX26 comes with a 6.1 cm Bright Display, 1450 mAh battery, digital camera, Video-Music player, Boom Box Speaker & Power Saving Mode. KX27 comes with a 6.1 cm bright display, a 1750 mAh battery, digital camera, BT, Video-Music Player, Wireless FM Radio with Recorder & Power Saving Mode.

Karbonn Mobiles is one of the leading Indian Mobile brand which has been serving India for over a decade now. The Brand offers a range of user centric devices to complement the evolving communication needs of a modern consumer. Committed to simplifying technology, Karbonn has made inroads in the market with a combination of affordable yet innovative devices. Karbonn has over 85,000+ retail partners and 850+ service centers across India to ensure effective after sales support to its growing consumer base.

