Kareena Kapoor Khan Launches eSLAB India’s Revolutionary Tile for Floor and Walls

Ceramic Tiles leader, Emcer, has created a whole new category of tiles by launching their most innovative, magnificent and stylish product – eSLAB. eSLAB is a pioneering product that has been crafted differently and is set to redefine design, innovation, size, technology, and sheer magnificence of tiles offered in the Indian market. It comes in a unique large-format, has the strength and sturdiness of marble, is thin and eco-friendly with extraordinary texture and designs, to create the WOW factor. This innovation has been made possible with latest Italian technology, visionary expertise, an innovation orientation and years of R&D.

Key highlights eSLAB goes the extra mile with the following features: Extra Large in one piece Eco-friendly Extra-thin Extraordinary Design Extraordinary Feel

India’s style and fashion icon, Mrs. Kareena Kapoor Khan launched this product line at a power packed event in Dubai and was extremely impressed with its revolutionary structure, design and feel.

“eSLAB is a true testimony to modern architecture. It allows property owners, designers, and architects freedom of choice to adapt to larger than life spaces without any limitations. With extraordinary thinness and strength, eSLABs can even be widely used in wall tiling,” said Mr. Dipak Patel, Chief Managing Director of Emcer Tiles Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Gautam Patel, Managing Director, Emcer Tiles adds, “India is the second largest tiles market in the world. Today’s evolved consumer is looking for chic and stylish options in tiles and is keen to explore variety. eSLAB is a true feat in product perfection and we expect to revolutionize the ceramic industry with this introduction. There is so much excitement around this launch; all eyes in home décor are now eager to experience this massive innovation by Emcer Tiles.”

eSLAB is available across India and major export markets globally.

The launch event in Dubai that was graced by Kareena Kapoor Khan was conceptualized, designed, and produced by Prowess Productions in affiliation with My C-level Executive Pvt. Ltd.

About Emcer

Emcer is a Group Venture between two Ceramic Industry behemoths, SOL Tiles and Sanford Tiles, that bring together the best of expertise and innovation along with an unmatched experience of more than three decades. Emcer’s state of the art production facility is located in Morbi, the ceramic hub of India and boasts of a production capacity of 4 Million square meters per year.

Emcer aims to revolutionize the tile industry by introducing never-before seen slabs that are sure to raise the bar of grandeur a notch higher.

To know more, please visit www.emcer.in.