Kareena Kapoor Khan Unveils the Remodeled All New Forever 21 at Orion Mall Bangalore

Forever 21, the most adored international fast fashion destination, from Los Angeles, California, part of the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. unveiled the remodeled all-new Forever 21 store, with Bollywood’s ultimate style diva and trendsetter Kareena Kapoor Khan on the 14th of December 2019 at Orion Mall.

Kareena Kapoor Khan launching the All New Forever 21 at Orion Mall, Bangalore



The remodelled all-new Forever 21 store at Orion Mall houses the edgiest and up-to-date trends, to make you feel fashionable, and Holiday Ready, this season. Customers can now explore exciting, chic pieces inspired by the best of fall-winter’19, to give them a fresh new wardrobe look and be pap ready just like Kareena Kapoor Khan. To get into the party mode, choose from the #Aboutlastnight collection with its silky compact knit satin, petrol hue sequins, metallic leather and hot fit tailored blazers. The Ice Ice baby is an all-winter collection with the season’s quintessential looks. The collection is ablaze with bomber jackets, crop-sweaters and the playfulness of leather. The Luxe Lodge collection embodies luxurious cuts, silhouettes and feel, for a sophisticated wardrobe. For a fresh new look, choose from our Cherry Bomb collection that entails detailed ensembles like sparkle texture knit and sweaters, fluid satin and stretch satin etc. For the girl next door, find your com-fit in the Urban Youth collection has open-knit sweaters, jackets, graphic sweatshirts, asymmetric printed sweaters etc. The latest collection also entails lighter hues, comfy-fits, metallic shades, holiday inspired accessories and more to spruce up your wardrobe.

Speaking on the launch of the all new Forever 21 Store, Mr. Rahul Jhamb- Business Head (India), Forever 21, said “We are filled with gratitude for the genuine support we have received from our landlords, developer partners and vendors alike, and are now stronger than we’ve ever been as we focus on the amazing things that lie ahead for Forever 21 in India for years to come. We have worked hard to improve the productivity of our national footprint and online presence in the country and are investing in what matters most- our products, our stores, our associates and our valued customers who share a special relationship with the brand. We are excited to launch the remodeled All New Forever 21 store at Orion Mall, with the style diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. Our latest collection has exciting runway trends for everyone and is sure to add sparkle to your closet this season.”

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the brand introduced a range of exciting offers:

Queue up from 2.00 PM to stand a chance to be amongst the first 100 customers to get free shopping worth Rs. 2100. The next 100 to get shopping worth Rs. 1100 absolutely free

Get a discount of Rs. 2500 on a shopping of Rs. 2500 redeemable on shopping of Rs. 5000 between 16th-31st Dec.

About Forever 21

In July 2016, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited acquired the exclusive online and offline rights to the India network of California-based fast fashion brand Forever 21. The partnership between Forever 21 and ABFRL marks a milestone in the creation of ABFRL as the largest integrated branded fashion player in India, with a strong foothold in the women’s wear segment, given the growing popularity of fast fashion and the young demographics of the country.

Forever 21 in India offers clothes and accessories for Millennials and Gen Z girls and boys, and all those who feel millennial-age at heart. With growing demand for its trendy street wear and subtle contemporary pieces, the brand has its exclusive website www.Forever21.in for the Indian market, which reaches out to its customers in over 300 towns and cities of the country. Forever 21 is one of the most searched brands online and occupies a unique position in trend leadership at super affordable price, making it is one of the most favored brands of millennials and Gen Z.

About Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd’s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNL’s subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & retail limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post the consolidation, PFRL was remained as Aditya Fashion and Retail Ltd. ABFRL is India’s no.1 Fashion Lifestyle entity. It hosts India’s largest fashion network with over 25,000 points of sale, which include, close to 2,800 exclusive ABFRL brand outlets, with over 7.7 million sqft of combined retail footprint in India.