Karle Infra Wins Big at the Realty Leaders’ Summit and Awards 2018

Karle Infra Pvt. Ltd., a real estate and urban infrastructure company, was felicitated at the at the Worldwide Achievers Realty Leaders’ Summit & Awards 2018 in both the residential and commercial categories. Karle Infra was awarded with the “Most Promising Developer – Luxury Residential in Bangalore” and HUB 1 and HUB 2 was bestowed with “Best commercial Property Developer of the Year (Southern India)”. The awards were presented in recognition of Karle’s properties matching the highest standard of development.

Mr. Karthik Murthy, GM-Marketing and Business Development (Left) and Mr. Senoj Alexander V – VP & Head – Design, Karle Infra Pvt. Ltd. (Right) accept the awards at Realty Leaders’ Summit & Awards 2018

Zenith Residences is the very first offering of the Karle Town Centre and is located in Located in Nagavara, Bengaluru. Embracing a new level of luxury living, Zenith is ideally located and within proximity of some of the cities’ best facilities. Facilities at this property include a Yoga and meditation lawn, club house, gymnasium and swimming pool. The entirety of space in homes at the Zenith Residence, from the bedroom to the bathroom, is designed with attention to the smallest detail. The concept of a harmonious living with nature is embraced with the provision of a natural environment to residents.

At ‘Karle Town Centre’, office spaces have been designed keeping the user at the centre, where the belief is ‘a free mind is a productive mind’. This is important as employee needs are met with lower stress levels and consequently they are found to be highly productive at work. The result is, once fully built, this campus will play host to over 45000 motivated, loyal work force.

The first phase of office buildings comprises of two eleven storied buildings namely HUB 1 & HUB 2, summing up to one million sq. ft of leasable space with the typical office floor plate being about 40,000 sq. ft. Each office floor has a central core area which houses the Elevators, Stairways, MEP, BoH areas and other services. None of the building services extend into tenant areas thereby offering the tenants high fidelity in setting up their office interiors. Design of these floors enable easy divisibility into two separate tenants considering the average offtake of office spaces within SEZs being not less than 20,000 sq. ft. For smaller tenants, plug & play incubation areas are made available. In designing the central core, the width to depth ratio of the floor plates have been delicately balanced to ensure maximum daylight penetration thereby improving the indoor work environment.

Façade of these office buildings feature a built in geometric extrusion which acts as a sun-shading device which in turn reduces the incident heat gain and regulates glare within the workspace. This is a critical factor to ensure user comfort by reducing optical strain while working on reflective digital screens / monitors. The entire Ground Floor of all offices buildings are treated as an inviting social space and is conceived as a plush lobby with F&B services. The idea was to provide the occupant multiple avenues for social engagement and also to create a pride of ownership while at office. Buildings are interconnected at the ground floor by ‘The Street’, a miniature concept of high-street dining along with easy-reach-facilities.

Apart from functional space planning, the buildings boast of Destination-control-elevators; Solar power generation roof; Occupancy based HVAC system; Integrated firefighting & safety systems; Sensor based building services monitoring & maintenance system etc.

HUB 1 & HUB 2 comprises of 3 Basements + Ground + 11 Floors and has a Double Height Atrium and is currently occupied by multi-national companies like: Diageo, Epsilon, Resource Pro, Arcadis, Concentrix, Rocket Software, HCL, Dufry, Anvizent, Xylem and Clairvolex.

85% of the clientele are Fortune 500 companies.

Speaking on this dual achievement, P. P. Madappa, Member of Group Executive Board (GEB) said: “At Karle, we are constantly striving to maintain the highest standards in the industry. Being honoured at such a prestigious event such as this, in not 1 but 2 categories, reassures our belief in delivering quality products. Meticulous planning and patience along with an adherence to the guidance of Mr. Sudharshan Karle (Managing Director) has made us the company that we are today. Winning the Most Promising Developer – Luxury Residential in Bangalore and Best commercial Property Developer of the Year (Southern India) instils a great sense of pride within us and will fuel our pursuit of excellence.”

Karle Infra is also dedicated to being a good corporate citizen by holding themselves accountable for the social, environmental and economic impact their operations might have. They are committed to being a real estate leader in environmental sustainability and energy management.

About Karle Infra Pvt. Ltd.

Karle Infra Pvt. Ltd. is a real estate and urban infrastructure development company based in Bengaluru, India. With over a decade long experience in developing properties in Bengaluru, Mysore and Goa, Karle Infra is now focused on developing a community-centric, world-class township in North Bengaluru. Karle Infra is known for its imaginatively conceptualized living and office spaces, detail oriented planning and energy efficient design. With sights set on creating benchmarks in the industry, the future will see many more sustainable and profitable developments from this company.

About Karle Group

Karle Group is a visionary company based in Bangalore that began its journey as a garment industry in 1972. Currently, Karle Group is the leading business conglomerate in Apparel, Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Properties and Packaging. Their vision is to nurture passion for innovation & creativity to achieve its goal to become a dominant player in its field. Their main mission is to continuously attract, develop and retain innovative and creative people and encourage organic and inorganic growth initiatives. Over the years, they branched out and expanded into infrastructure development, real estate, packaging and extraction of phytochemicals.