Kayakalp Awards: Medica Hospital Bags Cleanliness Award by GoI

Kolkata-headquartered Medica Superspecialty Hospital has been recognised for its dedicated efforts towards excellence in promoting cleanliness, high standards of hygiene, sanitation and infection control. The city-based private hospital has been honoured with theconstituted by the Government of India (GoI) under the category of Hospital contributing to improved quality of care., “Cleanliness should be incorporated in our daily lifestyles. We are thankful to the Government of India, as Kayakalp has played a pivotal role in reinstating and reconfirming trust and confidence of the citizens in public and private health facilities. As we celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the efforts put up by the public and private healthcare to conform to thestandards well go on to pay a true tribute to the Mahatma.”Introduced in 2015 by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, theare given to district hospitals and health centres that maintain cleanliness and hygiene throughout the year by taking extra initiatives.Source: Businesswire