19 Jul 2018, Edition - 1101, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- A K Antony, Congress calls chargesheet ‘witchhunt’
- Encounter rages on in Handwara, J&K; Gunfight breaks out in the Batpora area. Terrorists believed to be holed up
- AAP issues whip, asks its MPs to vote in favour of no confidence motion in the Parliament
- Students of Banaras Hindu University hold unique protest after Congress raised the question of accountability
- RBI to issue new 100 rupee note in lavender colour
- DMK Working President MK Stalin urges opposition parties to unite on the ‘no-trust’ vote
- Shiv Sena to abstain from the trust vote in the ‘no-confidence’ motion
- YSR Congress protests at Parliament premises, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
- Rahul Gandhi politicises mob lynchings, warns of ‘sinister design’ before 2019 General Elections
- 7 naxals, including 3 women, killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh
Academician alleges humiliation by Collector, officials
Covai Post Network
July 19, 2018
KOCHI: An expert of Madras Institute of Developmental Studies has alleged humiliation and bad treatment by Palakkad Collector and other officials during his visit there.
Prof. P. Radhakrishnan, who was assigned to prepare a social impact report on setting up IIT in Palakkad, said he was paid Rs. 12,000 while the actual remuneration was Rs.10 lakh and other perks.
“I was treated very badly by the Collector and other officials, which I have never experienced anywhere,” he told media persons.
Prof. Radhakrishnan has sent a letter to Prime Minister, a copy of which was also sent to Kerala Chief Minister and Finance Minister.