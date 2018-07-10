  • Download mobile app

10 Jul 2018, Edition - 1092, Tuesday

Alert as heavy rain lashes across Kerala

Covai Post Network

July 10, 2018

Kochi: South West monsoon became active across across Kerala leading to heavy downpour. Authorities have issued alert to tourists, travellers and fishermen.

The rain will continue till July 13 and some places may receive 14 to 20 cm rainfall.

The low pressure area is built up around Lakshadweep due to which 35 to 60 km wind will blow towards the westward direction.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing out to sea which will be rough during the next 48 hours. Tourists have been advised not to enter beaches and avoid travel through mountainous roads as there are chances of landslides.

Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikkode, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasargod areas will have heavy rain.

Round-the-clock control rooms will function in all the taluks till July 13. All educational institutions have been given holiday on Tuesday in Ernakulam and Wayanad districts, while Anganwadis to higher secondary schools will remain closed in Palakkad.

