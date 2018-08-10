All the five shutters have been opened, releasing 6 lakh litres of water per second

Covai Post Network

Kochi: The nature has jeopardised all man made plans as water level in Idukki dam remained adamant at 2,401.34 feet despite lifting of three shutters by one metre.

The dam, having a full reservoir level of 2,403 feet, was releasing three lakh cusecs of water through shutter number two, three and four.

The central shutter number three was opened yesterday past noon at about 12.30 pm by about 50 cms as part of trial run.

The original plan was to keep it open for only four hours. As things went against the plans of the authorities, two more gates were raised to one meter level.

Meanwhile, the toll in rain related incidents increased to 22.

Many areas in Cheruthoni near the dam are inundated.

Cases of landslides and uprooting of trees are reported from different places in Idukki.

Two battalion of NDRF have reached Cheruthoni.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan reviewed the situation in Thiruvananthapuram.