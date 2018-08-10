  • Download mobile app

10 Aug 2018, Edition - 1123, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Delhi High Court grants additional time to former union telecom minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi & others to file their reply in CBI appeal against their acquittal in 2G spectrum allocation scam case. Next date of hearing is October, reports
  • Emergency executive meeting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been called on August 14 at the party office in Chennai, reports
  • SC agrees to hear plea of CBI challenging acquittal of dentist couple Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case. The court admits agency’s appeal
  • Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra, says he wants a family
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can be pre-booked in India starting today, reveals Flipkart teaser
  • ENG v IND 2nd Test: Rain played the spoilsport of Day 1 and we can expect some more rain over the next four days.
  • Madhya Pradesh Police has rescued a 27-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted from Delhi to honey trap and perform sting operations on politicians and take their obscene videos to blackmail them.
  • Delhi: Police arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting a student at a government school in Gole market
Kerala News

All the five shutters have been opened, releasing 6 lakh litres of water per second

Covai Post Network

August 10, 2018

Kochi: The nature has jeopardised all man made plans as water level in Idukki dam remained adamant at 2,401.34 feet despite lifting of three shutters by one metre.

The dam, having a full reservoir level of 2,403 feet, was releasing three lakh cusecs of water through shutter number two, three and four.

The central shutter number three was opened yesterday past noon at about 12.30 pm by about 50 cms as part of trial run.

The original plan was to keep it open for only four hours. As things went against the plans of the authorities, two more gates were raised to one meter level.

Meanwhile, the toll in rain related incidents increased to 22.

Many areas in Cheruthoni near the dam are inundated.

Cases of landslides and uprooting of trees are reported from different places in Idukki.

Two battalion of NDRF have reached Cheruthoni.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan reviewed the situation in Thiruvananthapuram.

