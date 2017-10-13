Court order for case against legislator PC George for derogatory remarks

Kottayam: A court in Kozhikkode has directed the police to register a case against controversial Kerala legislator PC George for making derogatory remarks against the victim in the actor-abduction case.

An individual Girish Babu had moved the court after the police refused to register complaint.George had taken the name of the actor and made objectionable remarks during a TV discussion. The victim had also lodged a complaint against George with the Chief Minister.