  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்
17 Mar 2018, Edition - 977, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The Congress and other political parties have been alleging that EVMs tampered during polls and demanding reintroduction of the ballot paper system of voting.
  • J&K Minister Altaf Bukhari sings praises for Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani | Bukhari: Geelani is a very big leader and my stature is too small
  • Pro-Khalistan terrorist convicted of killing former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh does not regreat his action, says his lawyer.
  • MS Dhoni all praise for Nepal after it was granted ODI status by the International Cricket Council (ICC)
  • Mohammed Shami issues clarification on wife’s ‘rape’ allegations
  • According to reports, a Bangladesh player broke the glass while celebrating the team’s win over Sri Lanka in the T20I Nidahas Trophy tri-series.
  • 43-year-old Tara had earlier confessed to his involvement in the assassination of Beant Singh in 1995.
  • Delhi: NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) busts big drug racket.
  • 3 Bangladeshi nationals held in Pune | Arrested nationals said to have terror links | Accused have links with Al Qaeda affiliate | ATS to probe their terror links
  • Modi and his associates allegedly defrauded Punjab National Bank of around Rs 13,000 crore through fraudulent LOUs of PNB

Kerala News

Bus turns into labour room in Waynad, tribal woman delivers baby boy

Covai Post Network

March 17, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kottayam: A 19- year old tribal woman delivered a baby inside a KSRTC bus in Waynad in North Kerala. A resident of Nellarachaal in Ambalawayal, Kavitha was traveling from Kozhikkode to Sultan’s Battery. She had labour pain when the bus was near Kalpetta.

The bus stopped near a private hospital from where doctors, nurses and para medical staff rushed to the bus.

Passengers were cleared and a temporary arrangement was made to attend to the delivery, a panchayat member of her ward told The Covai Post. After delivery, Kavitha and the new-born boy were taken to the hospital where both mother and child were keeping well.She was returning home after a checkup at Kozhikkode Medical College.

Her husband Biju, his mother and her sister were accompanying her.She had been facing bleeding problems, forcing her to visit the medical college for consultation.Waynad Collector visited her at the hospital and presented her Rs 5,000 to meet emergency expenses.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
Coimbatore
26°

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿