Bus turns into labour room in Waynad, tribal woman delivers baby boy

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kottayam: A 19- year old tribal woman delivered a baby inside a KSRTC bus in Waynad in North Kerala. A resident of Nellarachaal in Ambalawayal, Kavitha was traveling from Kozhikkode to Sultan’s Battery. She had labour pain when the bus was near Kalpetta.

The bus stopped near a private hospital from where doctors, nurses and para medical staff rushed to the bus.

Passengers were cleared and a temporary arrangement was made to attend to the delivery, a panchayat member of her ward told The Covai Post. After delivery, Kavitha and the new-born boy were taken to the hospital where both mother and child were keeping well.She was returning home after a checkup at Kozhikkode Medical College.

Her husband Biju, his mother and her sister were accompanying her.She had been facing bleeding problems, forcing her to visit the medical college for consultation.Waynad Collector visited her at the hospital and presented her Rs 5,000 to meet emergency expenses.