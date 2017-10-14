14 Oct 2017, Edition - 823, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Pak took ‘tremendous advantage’ of US for years: Donald Trump
  • Jaiprakash Associates moves SC saying have decided to hive off Yamuna Expressway to another company for Rs 2,500 crore.
  • Madhya Pradesh reduces three per cent VAT on petrol and 5 per cent VAT on diesel.
  • Two terrorists, Wasim Shah and Hafiz Nisar, gunned down by security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
  • Farmer deaths due to pesticides: Death toll rises to 36 after two farmers die in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district
CBI intensifies probe into Rs2-cr worth Cochin Shipyard missing steel

October 14, 2017

Kochi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has intensified its probe into Rs 2 crore worth of steel missing from public sector unit Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

CBI had filed FIR against CSL materials wing additional general manager Ajit Kumar and scrap dealer Mohammad Ali the other day.

They have been charged with taking out the steel along with scrap iron. CBI sources said about 321 loads of steel were missing, while records showed the value at Rs 1.5 lakh.

More officials are believed to be involved in the crime, the sources said.

The CBI has collected bank details of some officials and is looking into whether steel was stolen on earlier occasions.

