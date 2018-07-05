  • Download mobile app

06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday

  • ‘Our request is under active consideration on Malaysian side’, says Raveesh Kumar, MEA on Zakir Naik’s extradition
  • Metro services disrupted in the Capital
  • Big jolt for the people of Karnataka as Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy hikes tax on petrol and diesel prices.
  • Rape threat against Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter: Mumbai man arrested from Ahmedabad
  • Umar Khalid’s rustication upheld by JNU High level inquiry committee over Feb 9 incident, Khanaiya Kumar’s fine too upheld
  • Members of Hindu Makkal Katchi are protesting against Kamal Haasan’s Big Boss outside Vijay TV office
  • Two bikers opened fire in the Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai, 33 year old dead and 1 critically injured
  • Zakir Naik to be deported to India soon, he has been staying in Malaysia
  • Punjab CM issues mandatory dope test for govt employees, Capt Amarinder Singh to weed out drug problem in his state
  • PFI link in the campus carnage in Kerala, cops confirmed it was Islamic hate that killed 20 year old Abhimanyu
Chittariparambil Mahesh murder: 11 CPI-M workers get life

Covai Post Network

July 5, 2018

KOCHI: The Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life sentence to 11 CPI-M for murdering BJP activist Chittariparambil Mahesh near Thalassery in Kannur district.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 each on them, out of which Rs. 3 lakh would be given to the victim’s family.

Mahesh (32), an auto driver by profession, was hacked to death on March 6, 2008 near Chittariparambil town bus stop. Bombs were hurled at him as a result of which his head was almost severed. The provocation for the murder was that Mahesh had left the CPI-M to join the BJP.

The murder was the result of political tension in Thalassery, Koothuparamba and surrounding areas in which around six people were killed in less than one week.

The prosecution presented 18 witnesses, 27 evidences among other things.

The verdict will be delivered later.

