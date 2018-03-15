  • Download mobile app
Kerala News

Church land row: HC pulls up prosecution

Covai Post Network

March 15, 2018

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court came down heavily on prosecution for causing delay in booking Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal George Alencherry and three others in the case related to irregularities in land deal in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

“The prosecution’s argument that the court had a two-day holiday is not justifiable,” the court said.

“Is there any problem in registering FIRs on holidays,” the court asked.The Court said the matter was a fit case for initiating contempt proceedings.

The Cardinal and others have been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code, including Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 405 and 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty including delivery of property).

(Following the court order, police on Monday registered a case against the Cardinal and others).

