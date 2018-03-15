16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
- Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
- The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
- I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
- Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
- Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
- Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
- AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
- Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
- RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored
Church land row: HC pulls up prosecution
Covai Post Network
March 15, 2018
KOCHI: The Kerala High Court came down heavily on prosecution for causing delay in booking Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal George Alencherry and three others in the case related to irregularities in land deal in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.
“The prosecution’s argument that the court had a two-day holiday is not justifiable,” the court said.
“Is there any problem in registering FIRs on holidays,” the court asked.The Court said the matter was a fit case for initiating contempt proceedings.
The Cardinal and others have been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code, including Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 405 and 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty including delivery of property).
(Following the court order, police on Monday registered a case against the Cardinal and others).