Collector’s report lands Kerala Transport Minister in dock over resort case

Kottayam:The Alappuzha District Collector has charged Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy with violating the Wetland Conservation and the Land Conservancy Acts.
Collector TV Anupama submitted her report to the government against the minister for the violations committed for building facilities at his resort in Alappuzha.
Violations were detected in the building of the Valiakulam-Zero Jetty road to the minister’s Lake Palace Resort, reclaiming Marthandam Lake for readying car parking facility among others.
The report was prepared using satellite images of the area over a period of time.Thought the report does not make any suggestion regarding booking the minister, it has sought a probe against officials for failing to detect the breach.
The report was submitted to Revenue Additional Chief Secretary PH Kurien and will be will be presented to Revenue Minister E Chandrashekharan immediately. After scrutiny, it will be submitted to the Chief Minister.
CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said he would comment on the matter only after going through the report. However, Congress state president MM Hassan and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala have demanded the minister’s resignation.
