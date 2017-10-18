DGP investigating Solar scam takes responsibility of any lapse in probe

Kottayam: The controversial Solar case investigation team head DGP A Hemachandran has shot out a letter to government owning up the responsibility of any lapses in the probe.
The letter was delivered to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Subroto Biswas through a special representative. The letter was presented to the DGP Loknath Behera by Hemachandran personally.
Hemachandran said the government should not make the police scapegoat for the alleged lapses. He said action should not be initiated against the officials Superintendent of Police V Ajit, Reji Jacob, K S Sudarshan and DySP Jason K Abraham.
Interestingly, he has not mentioned anything about ADGP K Padmakumar and DySP K Harikrishnan. Meanwhile, there are reports of officials of the team planning to hang their boots.
For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...Read More
Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...Read More
Bok Choy cultivation was first done in China. Bok choy is used in many dishes due to its crisp texture, sweet flavor and nutritional value. It is also known as white cabbage. The C...Read More