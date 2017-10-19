Doctors to be charged for failure to treat accident victim

Kochi: The police presented a report in Kerala High Court against doctors in connection with the death of daily wage earner Murugan of Nagercoil.

The police said the doctors were liable to be charged under Section 304 of the IPC on grounds of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Murugan suffered serious injuries​ when a two-wheeler collided with the one he was riding pillion at Chathannur near Kollam a few weeks ago.

He did not get treatment for about seven hours due to the alleged non-availability of a ventilator and finally succumbed to injuries.