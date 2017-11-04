Drunk CPM panchayat member assaults pregnant woman, husband in Kollam

by CovaipostNetwork

Kochi: An inebriated CPM panchayat member, Antonio William, 34, and two of his associates were arrested on charges of allegedly attacking a pregnant woman, her husband and their driver in Kollam.Antony George, 38, and Yesudas, 37, were the others arrested, while a fourth accused is absconding.Anas, 25, was taking his wife Taslima, 22, to a gynaecologist in a car driven by Shafeeq, 21.

The vehicle, in which Antonio of Neendakara panchayat and his friends were travelling, collided with that of Anas. Arguments followed and the accused are said to have assaulted Anas and his driver, police said. Taslima pleas were in vain and they allegedly kicked her.

An alert police team, led by an Additional Sub-Inspector Jayalal, also faced the attack of the drunken team. But they were soon overpowered, taken to the police station and later produced before the court which remanded them in custody.

The party youth wing DYFI Chavara block secretary said Antonio was expelled from the organisation’s primary membership.