27 Oct 2017, Edition - 836, Friday
  • Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah briefs media over KJ George being booked in DySP suicide case
  • SC issues guidelines to govt. for crackdown on the infamous Blue Whale Challenge
  • Madras HC dismisses PIL against Mersal
  • Kamal Haasan warns of floods in Chennai; Says govt. turning blind eye to dumping waste in Kosasthalaiyar creek
  • Audio tape released of BJP leader Varun Patel offering bribe to Patidar leader Narendra Patel
Famous writer, novelist Punathil Kunjabdulla dies at 77

October 27, 2017
Kottayam: Famous writer and novelist Punathil Kunjabdulla passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikkode on Friday. He was 77.

Also known as Kunjikka, he had a modernist approach while penning memorable works like ‘Kanyavanangal’, ‘Kathi’, ‘Aligarh Kathakal’, ‘Smarakasilakal Marunnu’, ‘Malamukalile Abdulla and the like.

He was a qualified doctor who had served the state service and also a politician who had contested on BJP ticket from Beypore assembly seat in 2001 bagging 10,000 odd votes.

He had to his credit Sahithya Academy Award and Kerala Sahithya Academy Award twice.

After preliminary education in Vadakara in Kozhikkode and college education from Brennen College Talassery in Kannur, he did his medical degree from Aligarh Muslim University.

