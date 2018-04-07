Governor refuses to sign medical bill

Covai Post Network

KOCHI: Kerala Governor Justice P. Sathasivam on Saturday refused to sign the controversial Kerala Professional Colleges (Regularisation of Admission in Medical Colleges) Bill 2018 that was passed by the State Assembly on Wednesday to regularise admissions to two private medical colleges.

A former Chief Justice of India, Justice Sathasivam, returned the bill without signing it citing Governor’s special powers to do so. It is learnt that the Governor was advised by both Health and Law Departments not to sign the Bill following the Supreme Court staying an ordinance related to the same subject matter of the bill.

He was told that the bill would not stand as the Supreme Court had stayed admission of 180 students to two private medical colleges.The Supreme Court had already given a strict warning not to bypass its order.