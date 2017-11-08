by Covai Post Network

Kottayam: Kerala High Court while considering a petition against Transport Minister Thomas Chandy on charges of violating land conservation law has sought clarity on the state government’s policy on land encroachers.

HC blasts Kerala Govt on minister’s violations for resort makeover

Kottayam: Kerala High Court while considering a petition against Transport Minister Thomas Chandy on charges of violating land conservation law has sought clarity on the state government’s policy on land encroachers.

The court asked whether the government had a single policy against the poor and the affluent when dealing with such cases. Is not the minister getting special consideration, the court asked, while considering a petition filed by a person from Thrissur challenging the minister violating Kerala Conservation of Paddy land and Wetland Act in Alappuzha for the makeover of his resort.

The court is for justice for all irrespective of one’s standing in society, it observed. It also wanted to know whether the government treated the common man the same way as it was treating the minister and whether the poor were not bulldozed from encroached land.

State attorney KV Sohan said the Government was seized of the matter and was yet to get final report from the District Collector in the matter.

The court said it would look into whether three cases filed against Chandy could be clubbed.The court is for justice for all irrespective of one’s standing in society, it observed. It also wanted to know whether the government treated the common man the same way as it was treating the minister and whether the poor were not bulldozed from encroached land.

State attorney KV Sohan said the Government was seized of the matter and was yet to get final report from the District Collector in the matter.

The court said it would look into whether three cases filed against Chandy could be clubbed.