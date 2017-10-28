28 Oct 2017, Edition - 837, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • 8 Indian fishermen along with two trawlers were found in suspicious circumstances in Sri Lankan territory
  • TN urges PM to get fishermen, boats released from Sri Lanka
  • Bihar: 5 dead in Rohtas’ Danwar after consuming illicit liquor, 4 others critical
  • Congress plans nationwide protest against demonetisation on Nov 8
  • Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani links arrested ISIS terrorists with Ahmed Patel, Congress hits back and terms it baseless
  • Muzammil Khan, son of Syed Salahuddin daughter summoned for questioning by NIA today
Kerala News

High Court verdict should be available in regional languages : President

October 28, 2017
Kochi: High Court verdicts should be available in local languages to the common man, President Ram Nath Kovind said here on Saturday.

Such certified translated copies should be available within 36 hours of the delivery of verdict, he said while inaugurating the valedictory function of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Kerala High Court.

The President said people spoke different languages across the country while the High Court delivered judgement in English. This adds to the woes of the litigants to get the judgement translated through a lawyer or others, he said.

He expressed concern over the backlog of cases in the courts. The sufferers in such case were the underprivileged, he noted.

Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court Naviniti Prasad Singh, and Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam spoke.

