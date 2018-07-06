06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- The order came almost 20 days after the Maharashtra government ordered a plastic ban, which was implemented on June 23
- Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat says Golf cannot be played when the troops are stationed at the Line of Control
- The doorstep delivery of ration was one of the proposals that the AAP government wanted the Lt Governor Anil Baijal to approve
- INX Media case: ED chargesheets Karti Chidambaram
- Politics erupt over Punjab government’s decision to conduct dope test on government employees and officials
- Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for supporting the tukde-tukde gang: R P Singh, Leader, BJP
- Separatist leader Yasin Malik has been detained ahead of the date of Burhan Wani’s killing
Kerala Cricket Assn Chief involved in misappropriating Rs 2.16 crore asked to cough up
Covai Post Network
July 6, 2018
Kochi: Former Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) chief T C Mathew has been found to involved in Rs 2.16 crore irregularities by the ombudsman.
He has been asked to repay the amount to the association within two months, the ombudsman of KCA set to probe a complaint of a lawyer said.
If he failed to repay the amount, the complainant could take legal recourse.
The complainant had accused him of involving in corruption in setting up stadiums in Idukki, Kasargod, buying software for kca, sourcing granites from illegal mines among others.
The KCA general body meeting be held tomorrow to discuss the matter further.