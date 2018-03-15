16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
- Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
- The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
- I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
- Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
- Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
- Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
- AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
- Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
- RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored
Kerala HC dismisses CPM leader Jayarajan’s plea against UAPA terms in murder case
Covai Post Network
March 15, 2018
Kochi: Kerala High Court today dismissed petitions challenging CBI imposing UAPA provisions against CPM leader P Jayarajan in the murder case of RSS leader Kathiroor Manoj.
Jayarajan and five others had moved the court seeking withdrawal of the Act imposed for the murder of Manoj, 42. Jayarajan is accused number 25 in the case.
Manoj, who was traveling in a van, was waylaid and murdered by a group after pelting bombs to create panic among people in the periphery on September 1, 2014.
Jayarajan was arrested by CBI in February 2016 and got bail in March, 2016.The CBI accused Jayarajan of having political and personal vengeance towards Manoj who was accused of making an attempt on the life of Jayarajan in 1999.