16 Oct 2017, Edition - 825, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
FLASH NEWS
  • Techies attacked on the outskirts of Bengaluru by close to 100 men for complaining about illegal cow slaughter to cops
  • Students canned in Kishtwar, J&K for defending the national anthem
  • Court has opened after a 2-day holiday, there is a strong possibility of the Talwars being released today: D. Maurya, Jailor, Dasna Jail
  • Boat capsizes in Panapur area of Chhapra in Bihar; 4 swim to safety and search is underway for 11 others.
Kerala News

Kerala HC leading lawyer to be accused in real estate agent’s murder

Covai Post Network
October 16, 2017
Image credit : illustrative image

Kochi: Leading Kerala High Court lawyer CP Udayabhanu will be made the seventh accused in the real estate agent Rajiv murder case in Chalakkudy in Thrissur. The investigation team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police P Shamsuddin submitted the sealed investigation​ report to Kerala High Court. The details included the lawyer’s acquaintance with the assailants and the seven call details he had with the prime accused.

Police also claimed to have proof of Udayabhanu’s role in the conspiracy behind abducting Rajiv and making him sign papers.The court had said that before proceeding in the case the police should provide details of his role in the crime. It had prevented Udayabhanu’s arrest, but gave the go-ahead to the investigation team to make him an accused.Verdict on Udayabhanu’s bail application will be pronounced on October 23.

Police sources said that after the questioning of the six accused, they collected sufficient evidence against him. Initially, they refused to say anything against the lawyer, but were trapped when police produced the telephone conversation.

Police have visuals of the lawyer visiting Rajiv’s house in Chalakkudy many times, the sources added.
The body of Rajiv, who had alerted the police about the threat to his life, was found in a house in Chalakkudy the other day.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Behind the Madras Observatory lie the imperialist designs of the East India Company
October 14, 2017

For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Have you lost the will to have sex? You aren’t the only one
October 13, 2017

Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Bok Choy
October 16, 2017

Bok Choy cultivation was first done in China. Bok choy is used in many dishes due to its crisp texture, sweet flavor and nutritional value. It is also known as white cabbage. The C...

Read More