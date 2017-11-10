Kerala HC orders KWA chief’s arrest

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Kerala High Court has ordered the arrest of Managing Director of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) A. Shainamol in connection with a contempt case.

A division bench, headed by the Acting Chief Justice had ordered Shainamol to be physically present in the court on Friday. Instead of appearing she filed a plea seeking exemption from personal appearance. The court rejected her appeal and ordered her arrest.

Chennai-based Engineering Projects India Limited (EPIL) had filed a contempt petition against the KWA chief for not obeying a court order to hike the contract money to the company.

EPIL sought revision in the payment due to hike in labour charges. The KWA had challenged EPIL’s plea stating the there was no provision in the agreement to revise the contract labour.

The court rejected KWA’s plea and directed it to revise the payment. As the KWA did not comply with the court order, EPIL moved the court again.

The court, on Friday, also directed the DGP to present her in the court on November 15.