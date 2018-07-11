Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of 3 priests in rape case

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Kerala High Court today rejected anticipatory bail pleas of three priests of the Orthodox Church in connection with alleged rape of a housewife.

Fr Jaise K George, Fr Abraham Varghese and Fr Jobe Mathews were among four priests accused in the case.

The court said there was prima facie evidence against the priests in the case. It said police could go ahead with the investigation, including arrest of the priests.

Meanwhile, the police have requested the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to prevent Bishop of Catholic Church of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal from leaving the country.

There are intelligence reports that the Bishop was planning to escape to Vatican to escape prosecution.

A nun had accused the Bishop of raping her 13 times. She had reported the matter to the head of the church Cardinal George Allencherry who denied getting the letter.

On the contrary, the nun has released the letters sent to Cardinal and to Vatican accusing the bishop.