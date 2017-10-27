Kerala is country’s digital powerhouse: President

Kottayam: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday hailed the strong secular credentials of Kerala.

Kerala is country’s digital powerhouse and it is a model to the other State in the fields of health, education and literacy, he said while laying foundation stone of the Technocity at Pallipuram in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The economic progress of the country is dependent on digital India and the power house is here. People from the state had performed well outside the State and the country,” he said.

Governor P Sadasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were also present.

The first phase will be over in 2019. The 100 acre knowledge city will augment research activities in the country, the Chief minister said.

This is the second visit of the President to the State. Later he took part in a function organised by the city corporation ruled by the BJP to felicititate him.

He will visit Kochi on Saturday for the valedictory function of Diamond jubilee celebrations of the Kerala High Court.

He will return to New Delhi by 12.30 pm.

Technocity is the fourth phase of the Technopark which is an autonomous body promoted by Kerala. Technopark is country’s first IT park started in 1995.