15 Oct 2017, Edition - 824, Sunday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
FLASH NEWS
  • Pak took ‘tremendous advantage’ of US for years: Donald Trump
  • Jaiprakash Associates moves SC saying have decided to hive off Yamuna Expressway to another company for Rs 2,500 crore.
  • Madhya Pradesh reduces three per cent VAT on petrol and 5 per cent VAT on diesel.
  • Two terrorists, Wasim Shah and Hafiz Nisar, gunned down by security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
  • Farmer deaths due to pesticides: Death toll rises to 36 after two farmers die in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district
Kerala News

“Kerala is ruled by rogues”: Goa CM Manohar Parikker

Covai Post Network
October 15, 2017

Kottayam: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parikker on Sunday said that Kerala is ruled by rogues and he felt unsafe in the State.

Addressing the Janaraksha rally organised by the BJP at Kottarakkara, the former Defence Minister said that he had not used Z plus category security when he was union defence minister.

But when he was travelling to Kerala he got the advice that he should use commandos as the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was battling to control his aggressive party cadres.

He said both Kerala and Goa had lot of similarities including cuisines, education, culture, greenery among others. The only difference was the political dispensation. If BJP can rule Goa, then why not Kerala, he mused.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Behind the Madras Observatory lie the imperialist designs of the East India Company
October 14, 2017

For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Have you lost the will to have sex? You aren’t the only one
October 13, 2017

Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Chia Seeds
October 14, 2017

Chia is an edible seed that comes from the desert plant "Salvia hispanica", that belongs to the mint family and is popularly grown in Mexico. "Chia" means strength, and folklore ha...

Read More