18 Jul 2018, Edition - 1100, Wednesday

Kerala legislator George creates ruckus at toll plaza

Covai Post Network

July 18, 2018

Kochi: Kerala legislator P C George, known for courting controversies, created a ruckus at the Palliyekkara National Highways Authority of India toll centre near Thrissur and damaged the barrier late last night.

George was travelling in a car from Kozhikode to Erattupetta without the MLA board.

According to George, the car stopped at the toll plaza and the driver told the counter staff that the vehicle was occupied by the MLA.

As the North Indian staff was not able to understand local language, he insisted on toll payment. George told a TV channel that he lost his cool and yanked the barrier away. He was helped by the driver and the other occupant.

He said the staff on duty should be booked for preventing his movement and as he was an elected representative no action could be taken against him.

He said all the elected representatives should behave like this to make things better in the State. Meanwhile, NHAI has lodged a police complaint against George.

