Kerala police make three men strip and sing, video goes viral

The Kerala police on Wednesday made three men strip, sing and clap at a police station. According to sources, the three were apprehended for creating nuisance in public.
A video showing the three men (sporting inner wear) clapping in the presence of circle inspector at Tannur police station has gone viral. The video, it is learnt, has been leaked out by police.
