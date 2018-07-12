Kerala priest held in sexual abuse case

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Kochi: Rape accused Fr Job Mathews was today arrested in Kollam in connection with the sexual abuse of a teenager in November 1999.

He was arrested by a team led by DySP Josey K Cherian from his relative’s house.

There were reports that he had informed his intention to surrender. He was taken before the Commissioner. The police are likely to seek his custody.

The arrest comes in the wake of the High Court yesterday rejecting bail pleas of three priests bail, including Fr Job.

The priest raped her by threatening to expose her secret confessions carried out before him about 19 years back when she was only 16 years old. He continued to abuse her by promising to marry her but ditched her when he married in 2002.

His carnal desire continued intermittently even after his marriage as he abused her in 2005 in a school in Tiruvalla. Three other priests subsequently raped her.

The court said there was prima facie evidence against the priests in the case and police could go ahead with the investigation, including arrest.

Three other priests are evading arrest as they are trying to move the supreme court challenging High Court’s ruling.Meanwhile, the arrest of Catholic Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, is getting delayed as the police are collecting evidence from nuns and other women who quit as it became difficult to work under him due to his immoral acts.

There are intelligence reports that the Bishop was planning to go to Vatican to escape prosecution. Police have alerted all airports through the Centre.

A nun had accused the Bishop of raping her 13 times. She had reported the matter to the head of the church Cardinal George Allencherry who later denied getting the letter.