Kochi Metro to introduce electric vehicles to reduce pollution levels

by CovaipostNetwork

Kottayam: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is planning a major makeover of the traffic system in the city by introducing electric vehicles to reduce pollution level and accidents in the city using modern gadgets for the benefit of the passengers.

KMRL has signed a joint declaration of intent (JDI) with Vinsca Electric Vehicles and seven private bus operations for developing and deploying electric vehicles as feeders to public transportation systems in Greater Kochi area.

Thiruman Archunan, Director (Projects) signed the JDI for KMRL in the presence of new KMRL Managing Director Muhammad Hanish and outgoing Managing Director Elias George.

The project aims at bringing together different modes of transport under one roof and operating them optimally.

KMRL envisages to integrate bus service by using GPS-based bus tracking and journey planner, passenger information system at bus stops and terminals, smart card ticketing and depot facilities.

The project aims at introducing electric buses and CNG driven buses.

KMRL is also working on operating the autorickshaw system in a beneficial manner for the people.

Taking over the new charge, Muhammad Hanish, who was once collector of the district, said that the focus will be on completion of the metro project by reaching destination at Petta. Then the concentration will be on extending it to the IT city of Kakkanad. He said that water metro will be made more effective.