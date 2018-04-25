Liga could have died due to asphyxiation: Doctors

Covai Post Network

KOCHI: Doctor at the Forensic Department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College have said that 33-year-old Latvian national Liga Skormane could have died due to asphyxiation.

We will release a report soon, doctors informed the police. Though doctors said that there was no evidence of rape, police officials said they will investigate the case in every angle.

They also reiterated that the investigation will span both the possibilities of suicide and murder.

However, Liga’s sister Ilze and husband Andrew Jordan claimed that Liga was murdered.