27 Apr 2018, Edition - 1018, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Kushinagar accident: Principal of Divine Public School has been arrested
- Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reacts on Kushinagar accident that claimed lives of 13 children this morning
- Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif disqualified for holding a UAE visa
- IDFC Mutual fund is valued around 6% – 8% of its asset under management, which is currently more than ₹70,000 crore
- The revelation comes at a time when PNB is launching its own measures to nab the economic offenders
- Apollo Hospital makes startling submission, says ‘don’t have Jayalalithaa’s biological samples’
- Fresh twist to Jaya legacy row, Apollo Hospital makes stunning submission, ‘don’t have Jaya’s biological samples’
- After 13 children die due to ‘negligence’, ‘negligent’ school officials go absconding, school Principal and Manager go missing
- After Madras HC orders CBI probe, DMK demands T.N Health Minister’s resignation
- The social media giant reported $4.98 billion in profit — up from $4.26 billion in the last quarter
Liga could have died due to asphyxiation: Doctors
Covai Post Network
April 25, 2018
KOCHI: Doctor at the Forensic Department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College have said that 33-year-old Latvian national Liga Skormane could have died due to asphyxiation.
We will release a report soon, doctors informed the police. Though doctors said that there was no evidence of rape, police officials said they will investigate the case in every angle.
They also reiterated that the investigation will span both the possibilities of suicide and murder.
However, Liga’s sister Ilze and husband Andrew Jordan claimed that Liga was murdered.