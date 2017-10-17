17 Oct 2017, Edition - 826, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Techies attacked on the outskirts of Bengaluru by close to 100 men for complaining about illegal cow slaughter to cops
  • Students canned in Kishtwar, J&K for defending the national anthem
  • Court has opened after a 2-day holiday, there is a strong possibility of the Talwars being released today: D. Maurya, Jailor, Dasna Jail
  • Boat capsizes in Panapur area of Chhapra in Bihar; 4 swim to safety and search is underway for 11 others.
Kerala News

Pinarayi Vijayan visits Sabarimala shrine

October 17, 2017

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the Sabarimala temple to review the arrangements for the three-month ‘Mandala Magaravilakku’ pilgrimage season.

The Chief Minister walked the eight kilometre dense forest terrain to reach the hill top. It took one-and-a-half hours for him to cover the distance.

State Ministers Kdakampally Surendran, Mathew T. Thomas, G Sudhakaran, K. Raju, legislator Raju accompanied him.

He also visited the shrine of Sri Vavar Sami and received blessings from the priest Abdul Rashid Musaliar. The Chief Minister later told newspersons that his Government was committed to change through development to the shrine. “We should try to avoid constructing more buildings near the shrine,” he added.

V.S. Achuthanandan had visited the shrine when he was the Chief Minister. But he did not enter the sanctum sanctorum.

