Pinarayi Vijayan visits Sabarimala shrine

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the Sabarimala temple to review the arrangements for the three-month ‘Mandala Magaravilakku’ pilgrimage season.
The Chief Minister walked the eight kilometre dense forest terrain to reach the hill top. It took one-and-a-half hours for him to cover the distance.
State Ministers Kdakampally Surendran, Mathew T. Thomas, G Sudhakaran, K. Raju, legislator Raju accompanied him.
He also visited the shrine of Sri Vavar Sami and received blessings from the priest Abdul Rashid Musaliar. The Chief Minister later told newspersons that his Government was committed to change through development to the shrine. “We should try to avoid constructing more buildings near the shrine,” he added.
V.S. Achuthanandan had visited the shrine when he was the Chief Minister. But he did not enter the sanctum sanctorum.
For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...Read More
Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...Read More
Bok Choy cultivation was first done in China. Bok choy is used in many dishes due to its crisp texture, sweet flavor and nutritional value. It is also known as white cabbage. The C...Read More