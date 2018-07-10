  • Download mobile app

Priest booked for sexual abuse of woman in Mavelikkara

Covai Post Network

July 10, 2018

Kochi: A Christian priest Binu George of the Orthodox Church was booked for sexually abusing a woman in Mavelikkara.

The case against the priest was registered by Kayamkulam police for abusing the woman.

She was invited to Mavelikkara by the priest in the name of finding solution to her problems.

The case was registered after subjecting the woman to medical investigation.

