10 Jul 2018, Edition - 1092, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Ratan Tata to attend RSS event in Mumbai
- Cong worker files complaint against Netflix show Sacred Games for tarnishing Rajiv Gandhi’s image in Bofors scandal
- J&K: 3 terrorists gunned down by forces in Shopian
- Union Minister Jayant Sinha apologises for felicitating lynching accused in Jharkhand
- US President Donald Trump nominated conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court
- Bengaluru Civic Body worker commits suicide over non-payment of salaries
- Delhi’s Patiala House Court extends interim protection granted to P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram till August 7
Priest booked for sexual abuse of woman in Mavelikkara
Covai Post Network
July 10, 2018
Kochi: A Christian priest Binu George of the Orthodox Church was booked for sexually abusing a woman in Mavelikkara.
The case against the priest was registered by Kayamkulam police for abusing the woman.
She was invited to Mavelikkara by the priest in the name of finding solution to her problems.
The case was registered after subjecting the woman to medical investigation.