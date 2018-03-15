16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
- Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
- The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
- I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
- Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
- Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
- Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
- AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
- Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
- RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored
Probe again into Actor Dileep’s D Cinemas over encroachment
Covai Post Network
March 15, 2018
Kochi: Actor Dileep’s D Cinemas in Chalakkudy is in soup again as the Thrissur vigilance court ordered to register an FIR and a fresh probe.
The court dumped the findings of the vigilance department which gave the actor a clean chit.The charge is that the one-acre housing the complex was encroached property.
Former Collector of Thrissur MS Jaya will also face investigation.The case came up before the court after an individual filed a PIL claiming the theatre stood on an encroached land.
The land was actually under the ownership of the royal family before going into the hands of Cochin Dewaswom Board. The charge is that those who had sold the land to the actor had encroached it.