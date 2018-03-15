Probe again into Actor Dileep’s D Cinemas over encroachment

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Actor Dileep’s D Cinemas in Chalakkudy is in soup again as the Thrissur vigilance court ordered to register an FIR and a fresh probe.

The court dumped the findings of the vigilance department which gave the actor a clean chit.The charge is that the one-acre housing the complex was encroached property.

Former Collector of Thrissur MS Jaya will also face investigation.The case came up before the court after an individual filed a PIL claiming the theatre stood on an encroached land.

The land was actually under the ownership of the royal family before going into the hands of Cochin Dewaswom Board. The charge is that those who had sold the land to the actor had encroached it.