Saffron clad director Priyadarshan said RSS meant to protect Hindus

Guruvayur: Leading film maker Priyadarshan has come out in support of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) saying it is an organisation to `protect’ Hinduism.

He made this statement at a function of the RSS in the temple town of Guruvayur on Saturday.

“There was misconception that Hindus were weak and gullible,” he said in his address at the meeting of Seva Bharathi, an associate outfit of the RSS.

The country had the tradition of centuries where people of different faiths were accepted. This was mistaken as a weakness and RSS `is an answer to those who consider Hindus to be weak’, he said.

Clad in saffron dhoti, which left many surprised, national award winner Priyadarshan, who was the convenor of the event, was all praise for Seva Bharati which provides food to 38,000 people daily.