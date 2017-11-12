  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்

FLASH NEWS:

  • More than Rs 5 crore recovered in I-T raids on Sasikala’s family
  • Brazil, France register easy wins as England-Germany ends in stalemate
  • US, South Korea start drills in show of force against North Korea
  • Kidambi Srikanth has pulled out of the China Open Superseries due to a niggle
  • Bengal doctor criticises state govt on dengue outbreak handling, gets suspended
  • Chhattisgarh: 8 Maoists arrested from Chintagufa forests of Sukma

Kerala News

Saffron clad director Priyadarshan said RSS meant to protect Hindus

Covai Post Network

November 12, 2017

Guruvayur: Leading film maker Priyadarshan has come out in support of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) saying it is an organisation to `protect’ Hinduism.

He made this statement at a function of the RSS in the temple town of Guruvayur on Saturday.

“There was misconception that Hindus were weak and gullible,” he said in his address at the meeting of Seva Bharathi, an associate outfit of the RSS.

The country had the tradition of centuries where people of different faiths were accepted. This was mistaken as a weakness and RSS `is an answer to those who consider Hindus to be weak’, he said.

Clad in saffron dhoti, which left many surprised, national award winner Priyadarshan, who was the convenor of the event, was all praise for Seva Bharati which provides food to 38,000 people daily.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Coimbatore
25°

DAM water Level

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿