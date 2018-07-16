SDPI calls for Statewide hartal on Tuesday

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

KOCHI: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a Right wing party, has called for a Statewide hartal on Tuesday in protest against the arrest of its leaders. However, milk, newspapers and hospitals have been exempted from the dawn-to-dusk hartal.

According to its General Secretary P. Abdul Hameed, the hartal has been called in protest against the arrest of the leaders soon after their press meet in Ernakulam.

SDPI State President Abdul Majeed Faisi, Vice-President M.K. Manoj Kumar, General Secretary Roy Arackal and Ernakulam District Unit President V.K. Shoukath Ali were taken into custody by the Ernakulam central police on Monday for conducting more inquiries into the Abhimanyu murder case.

Many leaders of SDPI and Popular Front of India have been arrested in connection with the case.

Abhimanyu, a second year undergraduate student of Maharaja’s College, was stabbed to death allegedly by members of Campus Front following a clash over a wall graffiti welcoming newcomers to the campus on July 2.