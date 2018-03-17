Shone George lodges complaint against Nisha Jose

Covai Post Network

KOTTAYAM: Controversial legislator P.C. George’s son Shone George on Saturday lodged a complaint with the police against Nisha Jose Mani, wife of Kerala Congress (M) MP Jose K. Mani, who alleged in her recent book that a senior politician’s son misbehaved with her during a train journey.

Although Nisha did not name Shone’s identity in the book, he (Shone) alleged that through her writing she sought to paint him as a man who allegedly harassed her.

Shone said a propaganda was being carried out in social media targetting him. “It is a politically motivated move to defame me and my father K.M. Mani,” he said in his complaint lodged with the Director-General of Police and Superintendent of Police, Kottayam

Shone said he travelled with Nisha from Kozhikode to Kottayam, but never misbehaved with her, as she had alleged in her book The Other Side of This Life.