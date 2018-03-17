17 Mar 2018, Edition - 977, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- The Congress and other political parties have been alleging that EVMs tampered during polls and demanding reintroduction of the ballot paper system of voting.
- J&K Minister Altaf Bukhari sings praises for Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani | Bukhari: Geelani is a very big leader and my stature is too small
- Pro-Khalistan terrorist convicted of killing former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh does not regreat his action, says his lawyer.
- MS Dhoni all praise for Nepal after it was granted ODI status by the International Cricket Council (ICC)
- Mohammed Shami issues clarification on wife’s ‘rape’ allegations
- According to reports, a Bangladesh player broke the glass while celebrating the team’s win over Sri Lanka in the T20I Nidahas Trophy tri-series.
- 43-year-old Tara had earlier confessed to his involvement in the assassination of Beant Singh in 1995.
- Delhi: NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) busts big drug racket.
- 3 Bangladeshi nationals held in Pune | Arrested nationals said to have terror links | Accused have links with Al Qaeda affiliate | ATS to probe their terror links
- Modi and his associates allegedly defrauded Punjab National Bank of around Rs 13,000 crore through fraudulent LOUs of PNB
Shone George lodges complaint against Nisha Jose
Covai Post Network
March 17, 2018
KOTTAYAM: Controversial legislator P.C. George’s son Shone George on Saturday lodged a complaint with the police against Nisha Jose Mani, wife of Kerala Congress (M) MP Jose K. Mani, who alleged in her recent book that a senior politician’s son misbehaved with her during a train journey.
Although Nisha did not name Shone’s identity in the book, he (Shone) alleged that through her writing she sought to paint him as a man who allegedly harassed her.
Shone said a propaganda was being carried out in social media targetting him. “It is a politically motivated move to defame me and my father K.M. Mani,” he said in his complaint lodged with the Director-General of Police and Superintendent of Police, Kottayam
Shone said he travelled with Nisha from Kozhikode to Kottayam, but never misbehaved with her, as she had alleged in her book The Other Side of This Life.