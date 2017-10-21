21 Oct 2017, Edition - 830, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Solar Scam: We will fight politically and legally, says Congress leader

October 21, 2017

The Congress would not stage protests or support any form of agitations but would fight the Solar Scam case politically and legally, the party’s State unit President M.M. Hassan said.

Talking to reporters after attending the Political Affairs Committee meeting of the party, Hassan said the party would put up a united fight against the Left Government’s “evil designs” against the Congress.

“After getting a copy of the Justice Sivarjan Committee report, we will decide on the future course of action after consulting legal experts,” he added.

At the same time, former party unit chief V.M. Sudheeran said the party would go by the majority opinion – whether to fight the case politically or legally. Member of Parliament M.I. Shah Navas said the party would fight it out politically. “The Left and the BJP are trying to root out the Congress,” he said.

However, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy (who has been named in the report) and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala spoke in the same voice against the ruling Left.

