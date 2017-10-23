23 Oct 2017, Edition - 832, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • According to protocol we will invite, to attend or not to attend is up to him: Ramalinga Reddy, Home Min, Karnataka
  • Missing Pak Journalist Zeenat Shahzadi Fighting For Jailed Indian Found After 2 Years
  • As part of govt he shouldn’t have written it: Karnataka CM on Hegde’s letter asking not to include his name in Tipu Jayanti celebration
  • IMA TN objects to how doctors in govt hospitals & medical community has been projected in Mersal: Pres, Indian Medical Assoc, Tamil Nadu
Kerala News

Swami Sandeepananda Giri lauds `Mersal’

Covai Post Network
October 23, 2017

Kochi: Spiritual guru Swami Sandeepananda Giri has lauded superstar Vijay’s ‘Mersal’ saying it has brought to limelight the difficulties of the common man.

Founder of School of Bhagwat Gita in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, he said the movie could ignite a movement against the atrocities of the government on the common man. It was for this reason that politicians were opposing the film.
After seeing the film with one his associates in Palakkad, he said Vijay had meticulously portrayed his role in the film.

Even the ruling government at the Centre is well aware of the fact that the policies introduced by it were utter failures. “It gave the feeling like watching a Brazil-Argentina soccer match,” he added.

