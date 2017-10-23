Swami Sandeepananda Giri lauds `Mersal’

Kochi: Spiritual guru Swami Sandeepananda Giri has lauded superstar Vijay’s ‘Mersal’ saying it has brought to limelight the difficulties of the common man.

Founder of School of Bhagwat Gita in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, he said the movie could ignite a movement against the atrocities of the government on the common man. It was for this reason that politicians were opposing the film.

After seeing the film with one his associates in Palakkad, he said Vijay had meticulously portrayed his role in the film.

Even the ruling government at the Centre is well aware of the fact that the policies introduced by it were utter failures. “It gave the feeling like watching a Brazil-Argentina soccer match,” he added.