Thrissur Pooram: Collector yet to give nod for fireworks display

KOCHI: With just few hours left for the annual Thrissur Pooram festival, authorities are yet to give permission for the fireworks to be held on Thursday early morning (around 3 0′ clock) at Vadakkunathan temple.

Though officials of the Revenue and Explosives departments have given green signal for the fireworks, known as Vedikkettu – the grand finale of Thrissur Pooram – the District Collector is yet to give his nod to conduct the ceremonial fireworks during the entry of the presiding deity of Thiruvambadi temple.

Earlier, the temple festival began with the traditional procession of Lord Ayyappa of Kanimangalam in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The Thiruvambai and Paramekkavu Dewaswoms have planned to have a more colourful fireworks display using low explosives.

Meanwhile, notices have been served to the office-bearers of Paramekkavu temple seeking explanation for an accident that occurred on Wednesday during the sample fireworks. Six persons were injured.

Sakthan Thampuran, who ruled from 1751, renovated the Vadakkunathan temple, had drawn up the 36-hour schedule of the Pooram festival. The Thiruvampadi and Paramekkavu Devaswoms play key role in organising the event.