19 Jun 2018, Edition - 1071, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- FIR filed against former CM Siddaramaiah and 4 others in Mysuru land grabbing case
- Madras High Court observes that it would opt for CBI to probe the Tuticorin firing incident
- Shootout reported in New Delhi, 4 people injured in the incident
- Security forces have gunned down four terrorists in Bandipora, J&K
- Two Tamil Nadu tourists drown off Goa beaches while clicking selfies
- Sri Lankan captain Chandimal denies ball tampering, ICC hearing after Test
- BJP MP Nishikant Dubey defends lynchers, says ‘will give legal aide to accused’
TN Deputy CM releases water for irrigation from Mullaiperiyar Dam
Covai Post Network
June 17, 2018
Kochi: Tamil Nadu deputy Chief minister O Panneeerselvam inaugurated release of water for irrigation from Mullaperiyar dam.
Various leaders of farmers associations were present on the occasion.
The water level in the dam had reached 127.6 feet against the permissible level of 142 feet. The water is used for irrigating over 14,000 acres of land in Tamil Nadu.