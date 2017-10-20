Water taxi service to be made available for Alappuzha, Ernakulam soon

Kochi: As part of revamping water transport connectivity from Kottayam to different places, the Kerala State Water Transport Department is planning to do away with the worn out motor boats.

The old boats will be replaced within a year with water taxis and air-conditioned boats. The department is also planning water taxi services for Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts. Aimed at attracting tourists, fibre boats with a capacity to ferry 10 persons would be introduced. Taxi service will be available on call, sources said.

Two air-conditioned boats will be introduced in the Kottayam- Alappuzha and Vaikkom – Ernakulam routes in a couple of months. Solar boat service introduced in these routes has turned out to be lucrative.